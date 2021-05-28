The peak conjunction of Venus & Mercury starts Friday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – This week we will see the closest visible conjunction of the planets Mercury and Venus until November 5, 2033. Look low in the western sky just after sunset.
Venus will be the much-brighter planet, easily visible after sunset. Mercury will be faint and harder to see. You may need binoculars or a telescope.
While the two are close all week, Mercury and Venus will come closest together at dusk on May 28 or 29, 2021.
Will Snyder at the Saint Louis Science Center’s McDonnel Planetarium walks us through the conjunction.