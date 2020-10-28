The Polar Express makes its way back to Union Station for the holiday season

ST. LOUIS – The Polar Express will be returning back to St. Louis Union Station in December. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Oct. 29.

A spokesperson of the event says the popular family event has been recreated as “BELIEVE! The Polar Express Experience,” for 2020.

They say the Polar Express trains will not be traveling to the North Pole this year, but instead stationary under the Union Station train shed for a walk-through event.

Guests will interact with the Polar Express characters and Santa Claus in the decorated tents and on the station’s plaza.

Hot chocolate and cookies will be served by dancing and singing chefs during the walk through.

Guests will also be able to read along with the children’s book, The Polar Express. Santa and his elves will visit with children and give them the first gift of Christmas, a silver bell.

New this year is guests will also be able to have pancakes with Santa.

Characters and helpers will wear masks.

The event begins Nov. 20 and continues through Dec. 30. Ticket prices range from $27 to $45.

Timed tickets will be available from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays with the last ticket sold at 8 p.m.

Mondays through Thursdays, the event will be open from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. with the last ticket sold at 8 p.m.

The Experience can also be combined with tickets to ride the St. Louis Wheel or to explore the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station.

Masks will be required for all guests over the age of nine per St. Louis City Health Department guidelines.

For more information and/or tickets call 314-942-6942 or visit www.STLPolarExpressRide.com.