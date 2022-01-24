The Prom cancels three performance at Fox Theatre due to COVID

ST. LOUIS – The Prom is canceling its first three performances at the Fox Theatre due to COVID. Fox officials say the opening has been delayed due to positive COVID tests within the show’s cast and crew.

The January 25-27 performances are canceled. The Prom will now open on January 28. An additional performance has been added on Sunday, February 6 to allow for more exchange options.

All ticket holders are being contacted directly via email with their options. You can get more information on the Fox Theatre’s website.