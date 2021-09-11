The reading of the names at the Flags of Valor display to honor 9-11 heroes continues

ST. LOUIS – The Flags of Valor display in Forest Park are paying tribute to first responders killed on 9/11 and the military service members who lost their lives in the War on Terror that followed.

Organizers and volunteers began reading the names of each individual represented by the over 7,500 flags Friday at sunset. The reading is still ongoing Saturday morning. A bell rings after each name is read.

On Saturday, September 11 at 1:30 p.m. a Bald Eagle from the World Bird Sanctuary will be at the Art Hill overlook.

On Sunday, September 12, volunteers are needed for flag removal.

For more information, visit www.FlagsofValorStL.com.