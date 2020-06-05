The reason you’re seeing the National Guard in Kirkwood

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – Some people are wondering why they are seeing the National Guard in Kirkwood. A post to the city of Kirkwood’s Facebook page says that the police department is temporarily hosting them for the next few days. They expect their presence there to be short and uneventful.

Governor Parson deployed 1,000 National Guard troops across the state Tuesday. They are helping local law enforcement deal with massive demonstrations in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

The National Guard has been deployed to the St. Louis area. Kirkwood says that their presence in the area is not because they believe there is any safety concern for the city. But, they will be helping to provide overnight security at the police department. They will not patrol the streets or take place in demonstrations.