The reasons why St. Louis is getting 1/2 billion in federal COVID stimulus

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The federal relief bill signed by President Joe Biden is expected to result in around a half-billion dollars being sent to St. Louis. Mayor Lyda Krewson shared the reason why the city is getting so much compared to other area towns. She said that congress developed a formula to allocate the money based on poverty, the age of buildings, and the growth-gap. St. Louis ranks very high in all of those areas.

For instance, Kansas City is getting $195 million and many other Missouri towns are getting a lot less. But, many other cities are better off than St. Louis in those metrics.

St. Louis is one of six cities participating in the “Stimulus Command Center” program. The other cities are Louisville ($343 million in stimulus), Los Angeles ($1.35 billion in stimulus), Birmingham, Dayton, and Philadelphia (1.1 billion in stimulus). They are sharing best practices to get long-term benefits from the money.

A large portion of the money in St. Louis will make up for revenue loss in 2020. Funding will also go to more programs to help people.

There will be a new administration in six weeks and the decisions about how this spending will move to them. But, the money must be spent over the next four years.

The mayor said that the money cannot be used for tax cuts or find pensions. They are still waiting on some clarity from the regulators.