The regional rise in St. Louis COVID-19 cases may be a blip and not a trend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The regional pandemic task force is reporting its largest single-day admissions total since May 29. This the largest single-day rise (10 more than the day before) since June 13th.

The St. Louis region saw increases in all categories except patients on ventilators, which was flat. It’s the first day since the COVID-19 hospital stats have been kept that we have seen a rise in all categories monitored by the St Louis Pandemic Task Force.

None of this means anything if all categories fall again tomorrow. The Task Force says that 7-day trends indicate spikes and not single-day numbers. The Task Force has “taken note” of this rarity and said this is, “definitely something they are watching.”

“ICU and vent statistics are for COVID + PUI which will artificially inflate the numbers. We know a significant proportion of those patients will actually be negative whereas the admissions are true positives only and does not include PUI. So two different numbers. Just have to be careful with how to interpret them,” writes a representative from the task force.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force regularly shares the combined data from four major area health systems. Today’s update showed new hospital admissions increased from 16 Tuesday to 26 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data also lagged two days) increased from 16 Tuesday to 18 today. The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased from 233 to 235 today.

There were 19 COVID-19 patients discharged yesterday. This brings the total number of regional COVID-19 patients discharged to 2,763.