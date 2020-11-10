The Rock to surprise St. Louis Children Hospital patients with new Xbox Series X consoles

FILE – In this Dec. 5, 2019 file photo, actor Dwayne Johnson poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Jumanji The Next Level’, in central London. Johnson will revisit his younger years in a new NBC comedy series called “The Rock,” which is the retired pro wrestler’s nickname. NBC said Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 that it’s ordered 11 episodes of the show inspired by Johnson, who will appear and also serve as an executive producer. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

ST. LOUIS – Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced Monday he is teaming up with Microsoft and Gamers Outreach to distribute next-generation Xbox consoles to 20 different children’s hospitals across the country, including St. Louis.

In an Instagram post announcing the distribution of the”ROCK Xbox Series X”, Johnson expressed his excitement and motive behind delivering the new gaming systems to the deserving children.

“These kids are battling through their illnesses with incredible bravery and I’m thrilled @microsoft, @gamersoutreach and myself can provide some joy and smiles,” Johnson said.

According to Xbox, “custom Xbox Series X consoles are accompanied by customized Xbox Wireless Controllers with a matching gold Brahma Bull and will be featured on the portable GO Karts outfitting the hospitals.”

GO Karts are portable video game kiosks that are made specifically for patients in the hospital.

The kiosks are made to be easy for disinfecting and are easy to navigate because of its wheels.

Xbox says over the next year, over 50,000 kids will be able to play with GO Karts, custom Xbox Series X consoles, wireless controllers.

To learn more about Gamers Outreach and their mission, visit www.GamersOutreach.org.