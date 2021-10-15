The Rocky Horror Picture Show returns to Six Flags

Frank N Furter and his gruesome sidekicks pose at a photocall for the cult musical ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’, directed by Jim Sharman for 20th Century Fox. Cast members include Tim Curry, Patricia Quinn, Richard O’Brien and Little Nell Campbell. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)

EUREKA, Mo. – A Halloween tradition returns to Six Flags Friday night.

The park hosts two showings of the 1975 cult-classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at 11:30 p.m. and then they show it again on Friday, October 22nd.

The event will feature full audience participation and prop bags filled with everything you need will be sold at the theatre. There will also be a live shadow cast performance by Flustered Mustard out of St. Andrews Cinema.

The show is free with theme park admission, but seating is limited to the first 1,000 people. Due to the film’s R rating, guests must be 17 or older or they must attend with a parent or guardian.

