The Rocky Horror Picture Show returns to Six Flags

EUREKA, Mo. – A Halloween tradition returns to Six Flags Friday night.
The park hosts two showings of the 1975 cult-classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at 11:30 p.m. and then they show it again on Friday, October 22nd.
The event will feature full audience participation and prop bags filled with everything you need will be sold at the theatre. There will also be a live shadow cast performance by Flustered Mustard out of St. Andrews Cinema.
The show is free with theme park admission, but seating is limited to the first 1,000 people. Due to the film’s R rating, guests must be 17 or older or they must attend with a parent or guardian.
