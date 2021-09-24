The Rolling Stones kick off ‘No Filter Tour’ in St. Louis on Sunday

ST. LOUIS – The Rolling Stones begin their “No Filter Tour” in St. Louis on Sunday.

The stage at the Dome at America’s Center is set for the Stones concert. That concert launches their 13-date tour. It will be the band’s first St. Louis show since 2006 when they performed at the Savvis Center, now known as Enterprise Center.

The band’s “No Filter Tour 2020” was going to include a June 2020 show at the Dome at America’s Center, but because of the pandemic, they had to take an unscheduled break and relaunch the tour. After the unscheduled break, the tour relaunches this weekend at the Dome at America’s Center.

See you in St. Louis on Sunday! pic.twitter.com/aGgQfhCgqT — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) September 24, 2021

Tour rehearsals…Photo by J.Bouquet pic.twitter.com/4WX24IPmaK — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) September 23, 2021

The Rolling Stones have been touring since 1964, and this is the Stones first tour without late drummer Charlie Watts. The band announced this summer that the longtime drummer was ill and would be sitting out the tour. He died last month, not long after the announcement. Watts is being replaced on this tour by Steve Jordan, known for his role in the John Mayer trio.

The St. Louis City ordinance requires wearing a mask indoors. However, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test is not required to enter the Dome at America’s Center. The concert begins Sunday at 7:30 p.m.