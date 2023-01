ST. LOUIS – Get ready to give.

The Salvation Army Tree of Lights Campaign is wrapping up the Tree of Lights Campaign. The money raised goes right back into the community by helping those who are struggling with addiction, food insecurity, or the unhoused.

The Salvation Army is also collaborating with The Kaufman Fund to support area veterans with basic needs and helping them understand the VA Benefits they are eligible to receive.

TheKaufmanfund.org