ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Black Repertory Company (The Black Rep) is celebrating its 45th season with the performance of “Jitney,” written by the late playwright August Wilson.

“Jitney,” set in 1977 is about a group of men who work at a Jitney station in the hill district. They are trying desperately to prevent the building from being torn down for gentrification.

“Jitney preceded Lyft, preceded Uber. Jitney are service cars. You had Jitney stations throughout the city,” said Ron Himes, producing director at the Black Rep. Himes says he’s excited to bring Jitney to The Black Rep. “There is so much history and so much richness in black culture that people don’t know about, people don’t remember or people don’t celebrate in a way that we should.”

“Jitney” opens at The Edison Theater on the campus of Washington University, Friday, May 13, 2022, at 7 p.m. For ticket information go to www.TheBlackRep.org or call (314) 534-3810.