The St. Louis City earnings tax is on April’s ballot and makes up a third of the budget

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The “Yes on Prop E” committee has been formed by Mayor Lyda Krewson and Collector of Revenue Gregory F.X. Daly. They want to persuade people to retain the earnings tax that contributes to a third of the city’s budget. It is responsible for paying for basic services like police, fire, EMS, parks, trash collection, and more. The referendum will be on the ballot in April.

The earnings tax is a one percent tax paid on compensation and profits earned in the city. It is voted on every five years after statewide Missouri Proposition A passed in 2010. The referendum applies to the earnings taxes in Kansas City and St. Louis.

“The economic uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic underscores exactly why the earnings tax must continue to be protected. I look forward to working with Mayor Krewson to educate voters about the benefits of retaining the City’s earnings tax,” said writes Collector Daly.

Opponents say the earnings tax stifles job growth in the city and if voters reject it, the tax would be phased out over ten years, giving the city plenty time to find new revenue sources.

The earnings tax makes up 36% of St. Louis City’s budget. It brought in $185 million last year. Krewson says that the city would be forced to dramatically decrease services or increase property and sales taxes if it is not renewed.

Mayor Krewson and Collector Daly are contributing $25,000 from their campaign accounts to promote “Yes on Prop E – Earnings Tax STL.”

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News

Tweets from reporters: