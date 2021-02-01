The St. Louis County launches online service to follow council meetings

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis County Council and County Clerk’s Office has launched a new Public Portal. It allows residents have access to information related to Council meetings, hearings, and actions.

“We are making it easier for the public to access critical information and provide a better experience when searching for information,” said Diann Valenti, Administrative Director/County Clerk.

Residents can now search through an archive of documents for information by keyword.

Valenti believes the launch of the Public Portal will enhance how the St. Louis County Council and County Clerk’s Office engages with the public.

To access the Portal, visit this link.

The easy-to-use portal offers many services:

• Agenda, Journal & video of the meeting, all easily accessed from one screen

• Enhanced agenda that will include a “follow along” feature as well as a split-screen view to see attachments alongside the agenda/journal

• Email subscription service for published agenda or journal notifications

• Attendance and voting records easily accessed

• One centralized place to search public Council-related records