The 23 stores closed on Easter and the 10 that are open

ST. LOUIS– Easter is less than 2 weeks away, and while the holiday is expected to feel different than years past, some will be planning small gatherings and traditional activities like Easter egg hunts.
RetailMeNot has compiled a list of some of the stores that will be open on April 4 and some that will be closed.
Stores closed on Easter Sunday:
- Ace Hardware
- ALDI
- Apple
- Barnes & Noble
- Best Buy
- Big Lots
- Bob’s Discount Furniture
- The Container Store
- Costco
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Dierbergs
- DSW
- Hobby Lobby
- HomeGoods
- JCPenney
- Kohl’s
- Lowe’s
- Macy’s
- Marshalls
- Michael’s
- Target
- T.J. Maxx
- Sam’s Club
Stores staying open on Easter Sunday:
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- CVS
- Dollar General
- Fresh Market
- PetSmart
- Starbucks
- Home Depot
- Walgreens
- Walmart
- Whole Foods