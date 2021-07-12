The sunflowers are blooming at one of St. Louis’ most Instagrammed spots

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The sunflowers are blooming at one of the region’s most photographed places. The Missouri Department of Conservation plants fields of the flowers at the Columbia Bottoms. Pictures of the shoulder-high flowers are popular on social media sites like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

The Columbia Bottom Conservation Area is located at the confluence of the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers. The entrance to the park is about three miles north of I-270 on Riverview Drive.

You can see all of the Instagram posts tagged in the area here. There are a lot of creative and talented photographers using the area as a place as a subject for their photos.

“We used to plant pretty much in May and then they would bloom in July and then mature, and the seeds would drop off in September and they would attract doves. Since we found out they were so popular in July for people to take pictures with, our staff decided to do some additional planting. So, they have done additional fields at different times. So, we should be able to see sunflowers at Columbia Bottom all the way through mid-July to mid-August,” said Missouri Department of Conservation spokesman Dan Zarlenga in 2020.

The Missouri Department of Conservation describes the unique area like this, “The area features a paved, level hiking and biking trail that partially traverses the area with an out-and-back path. The trail, and much of the Columbia Bottom Area itself, has been reshaped by the dynamic forces of nature through recurring flooding. A boat ramp enables boaters and anglers to put in to the Missouri River, and a separate access gets paddlers onto the Mississippi.”

The sunflowers are blooming at Columbia Bottom Conservation Area!

Take I-270 to the Riverview exit. The fields are marked with bright sunflower signs. They’ll be around until mid-August. It’s a good idea to bring bug spray and wear shoes you don’t mind getting muddy. 🌻 #stl pic.twitter.com/aJNysnL9cl — Brent Pearson (@b_pearson) July 11, 2021