The threat of flash flooding continues with more storms in the forecast

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A slow-moving line of strong storms continues to affect the region. The threat of severe weather has subsided for now.

The current focus for storm development is southwest of metro St. Louis where things have been dry and the atmosphere isn’t as worked over. Strong storms are developing along the I-44 corridor and will work their way northeast.

The weather pattern remains stuck and very active. The threat of flash flooding continues thanks to a combination of ongoing flooding, saturated soils, and heavy rain associated with ongoing thunderstorms.

Scattered storms tonight, some with very heavy rain. Temperatures will fall from near 90 now to the mid 70s overnight.

More on and off again thunderstorms on Sunday. Hot and muggy with highs near 90. We do this all again on Monday.

A Flash Flood Watch in effect until 7:00 am Sunday.

Scattered storms over metro St. Louis right now (it's pouring Downtown as I type), but let's also watch these developing storms along I-44. They are moving northeast towards metro St. Louis. They are already as far north as Union and Saint Clair, MO. #stlwx pic.twitter.com/qKs87zoeJ0 — Angela Hutti (@AngWxGrl) June 26, 2021

Thunderstorm passing to the south of our FOX 2 and News 11 studios. Based on the roof camera position, I think it must be the cell over Imperial, MO. #stlwx pic.twitter.com/0uZxdg1tmb — Angela Hutti (@AngWxGrl) June 26, 2021