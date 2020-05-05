The U.S. meat shortage is impacting some farms and shoppers

ST. LOUIS – The meat industry says it’s seeing something that’s never happened before.

A shortage that’s hitting producers and consumers simultaneously.



“What COVID has proved is that there’s a black swan event out there,” said Matt Hardecke, owner of Clover Meadows Beef.



A major shakeup in the meat industry is causing shortages throughout the country and some stores are setting purchasing limits.



“With our packing plants down to 65% capacity that means 35% percent of the pipeline of animals have no place to go and so those animals can’t get processed.”



He says that’s driving record-high prices for shoppers, but tanking the price of cattle since there are so many on the market ready for slaughter.



“There’s never been a time in my memory or my father’s memory where we couldn’t sell an animal. It’s absolutely remarkable what has happened.”



Local meat producers can only process 10 to 20 animals a day while large scale meat plants process about 3,000 to 4,000.



Plants are trying to make their workplaces safer but in the meantime, there’s a lot of volatility going on behind the meat counter.

