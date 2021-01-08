“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin says her in-laws both died from COVID

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

One of The View’s co-hosts, Sunny Hostin, announced Friday on the show that her husband’s parents have both died of COVID-19.

Hostin’s husband, Manny, lost his dad on December 28 and his mother on January 1. Hostin said, “They were both physicians, and they were both very careful.”

She then implored her viewers and all people to take COVID seriously.

Latest headlines:

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News