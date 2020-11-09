‘The virus is winning’- Task force leader on record COVID-19′ cases at hospitals

ST. LOUIS- The number of people with COVID-19 at area hospitals is rising and Dr. Alex Garza with the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force says we simply can’t go much longer at this pace.

“The virus is winning,” remarked Dr. Garza.

The latest data released by the task force shows there are 600 COVID-19 positive patients in area hospitals. Dr. Garza said that is the highest number since the task force has been tracking numbers.

There are also 150 suspected COVID-19 positive patients, bringing the total of people hospitalized for what is believed to be COVID to 750.

“There will be a time in the near future when we can no longer care for all patients at our hospitals,” said Dr. Garza.

He also said the rising numbers means the virus is spreading faster and more people are getting sick. He also noted that hospitals are starting to see the number of older COVID patients rise.

He said it will get worse as it gets colder outside. The task force is also concerned that with rising ICU numbers the hospitals will reach a high water mark around Thanksgiving.

Dr. Garza also shared the story from one hospital that said it had no ICU beds for a patient that was resuscitated from cardiac arrest because they were full with COVID-19 patients.

He also noted that drive-thru testing sites are also seeing a dramatic rise in volume.

Dr. Garza also mentioned the announcement by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page this morning about the need to make progress over the next few week or more restrictions may be needed.

Dr. Garza said the concern of leaders is that they are going to have to make some recommendations to slow the spread.

“This is the time for the people in the area to control the virus or it will keep controlling us,” said Dr. Garza.

The latest data also shows that cases in every county is trending upward. When it comes to certain ZIP Codes, some of the most significant growth is in St. Charles, O’Fallon, Mo., Wentzville, and Affton.

The Wentzville School District had 162 staff members out last week due to COVID-19.

“The only way to get through it is to limit transmission. We can’t go on much longer at this pace,” said Dr. Garza.