The Wagmama shop expands with dog-friendly cafe’ in South St. Louis

SOUTH ST. LOUIS – At this coffee shop, you don’t have to choose a cup over your pup. Owners Lynn Terry and Melody Raccagno say the seats and treats are not just for humans at The Wagamama’s new shop located at 5838 Macklind Avenue in South St. Louis.

“We were able to work with our local health department to come up with the concept to allow dogs to come inside while you shop and drink coffee, said Terry.

The combination coffee shop, pet boutique, and event space invites dog owners and enthusiasts to sip their java while shopping for swag all in the company of man’s best friend. The shop carries a variety of dog apparel, artwork, jewelry, and other accessories — with some products designed in-house.

“It’s like a one-stop-shop,” said Terry. ” I’ve knitted hats that are mainly for smaller dogs, but it’s fun to find vendors who cater to bigger dogs, we have sweaters that go all the way up to 3XL”.

When you are done shopping there is a separate room across an entrance that offers studio space and comfortable seating for pets and their owners. And for those looking for a bit of pooch playtime, Terry explained that another fun bonus is the dog off-the-leash play area near the outside patio.

The coffee bar features local products from First Crack Coffee, with the dog theme extending to its specialty beverage names such as “ The Midge and the “High Five”, named after Terry and Raccagno pets.

Despite the challenges 2020 has presented, they both believe that continuing to expand their paw print is being well received, and for dogs and dog lovers everywhere, that’s something to bark about.

At this coffee shop, you don’t have to choose a cup over your pup ! @thewagamama 🐶🐶 dog-friendly cafe is now open in South #STL @FOX2now @KPLR11 pic.twitter.com/BWAzrM6unS — Aprylete Russell (@arusselltv) December 16, 2020