The week is looking cold with light snow accumulation expected

ST. LOUIS – Frozen solid! …at least for the next week with high and low temperatures staying below freezing.

The cold won’t get better over the next few days, in fact it is going to get worse by the end of the week. With waves of energy and cold air, we get a few shots of snowfall with the cold.

Late Monday morning, light snow showers will trek in from the west, moving in through the afternoon, which will impact the evening commute. It will be light accumulation with areas receiving up to 1 inch of snow, the highest amounts capping at 2 inches.

Areas southeast see a better chance for a wintry mix through the evening. High temperatures will top out in the mid-20s Monday. This band pulls east through Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Overnight lows fall into the upper teens.

Tuesday is mostly cloudy and cold with highs staying put in the 20s. Another round of snow arrives Wednesday, very similar to what the area will see Monday afternoon.

With dominating high pressure taking over into the mid to late part of the week, expect highs to be in the teens with lows approaching 0.