ST. LOUIS – The Weeknd is looking ahead to 2022 and has released dates for his After Hours World Tour which includes St. Louis.

The Weeknd will perform on April 14, 2022 at Enterprise Center.

The announcement comes just days before his halftime show at Super Bowl LV.

The 104 show tour kicks off on January 14 in Vancouver.

Tickets go on sale Monday, February 8 at 10:00 a.m. Click here for more information.