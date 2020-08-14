‘There is no magic that occurs in Illinois versus Missouri,’ task force chief says about Pritzker comment

ST. LOUIS – The head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said when it comes to the spread of the virus, it’s not really geography but individual action that is key.

Dr. Alex Garza with the Task Force was asked a question during a Friday briefing about a tweet by Gov. J.B. Pritzker with a link to a BND.com story.

The tweet said, “Missouri may be more ‘open’ today, but if you cross the border and let your guard down, you’re putting the future of the Illinois economy at risk. Let’s all do our part to stay safe.

Dr. Garza said, “It doesn’t matter if you are in Chicago or if you are in St. Charles. If you are doing the right things to prevent the transmission of the virus; such as wearing a mask, social distancing and hand washing. There is no magic that occurs in Illinois versus Missouri.”

