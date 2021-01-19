There is not a tracking chip inside of the COVID vaccine

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A COVID-19 vaccine is administered on Jan. 5, 2021, during a free community clinic held in Mercedes, Texas, offered by Hidalgo County. (Courtesy Photo)

ST. LOUIS – The COVID-19 vaccine does not have a tracking chip inside of it.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is working to debunk rumors about the vaccine that have been circulating on the internet.

The question of if the COVID vaccine would have a tracking chip inside of it comes from the rumor that Bill and Melinda Gates would use the COVID-19 vaccine to collect human biometric data and then upload it to a cloud and connect it with cryptocurrency. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said this rumor is completely false. There is not a tracking chip inside of the COVID vaccine.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News