ST. LOUIS – The COVID-19 vaccine does not have a tracking chip inside of it.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is working to debunk rumors about the vaccine that have been circulating on the internet.

The question of if the COVID vaccine would have a tracking chip inside of it comes from the rumor that Bill and Melinda Gates would use the COVID-19 vaccine to collect human biometric data and then upload it to a cloud and connect it with cryptocurrency. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said this rumor is completely false. There is not a tracking chip inside of the COVID vaccine.