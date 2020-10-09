‘There’s a sheep on Natural Bridge!’ – Hilarious video captures an unusual moment

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – When was the last time you had a moment where you questioned reality on the streets of St. Louis? Deacon Bernays was driving down Natural Bridge at around 9:45 p.m. Thursday when he saw something unexpected. A sheep was grazing on the side of the road.

Bernays did a u-turn to go live on Facebook. His hilarious play-by-play of the unusual incident did not disappoint. Start the video for his take on the sheep in the street.

It is not clear what happened to the animal. It may still be wandering St. Louis County neighborhoods. Police have been contacted but no more information is available at the moment.

Note: The video posted below contains some language that some viewers may find objectionable.