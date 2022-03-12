‘There’s only one downtown St. Louis St. Patrick’s Day parade’; Event returns after hiatus

ST. LOUIS–After a two-year hiatus, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in St. Louis got the green light to celebrate in person. was given the green light to take place in person Saturday.

The 53rd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade was quite the party, especially for a group of friends who have made a tradition of coming out for the event for a quarter of a century.

“We came out here to have a good time, you know, obviously get the family together and friends, and just enjoy the atmosphere. St. Louis is awesome and we know how to celebrate too,” Ryan Ellebracht said.

“Other cities try it but there’s only one downtown St. Louis St. Patrick’s Day Parade,” Tony Pavia said.

We found paradegoers willing to set up their viewing spot as early as 6 this morning, all ready to see more than 100 marching bands, floats, and cartoon balloons.

Ahead of the parade came the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade Run, a tradition that took more than five thousand runners on a five-mile course through downtown.

A portion of the run’s proceeds will benefit the St. Patrick Center to help those who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.