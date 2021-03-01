Thermal imaging camera led to man’s rescue in North County house fire

ST. LOUIS- The Metro North Fire Chief says firefighters were able to use thermal imaging cameras to find a man during a morning house fire.

The fire was on Green Valley Drive in unincorporated North County around 8:15 A.M. Chief Dave Volz says his crew found heavy smoke when they arrived at the home.

Crews had to break down the locked door. Once inside, they did a primary search and found a man in the hallway near a bathroom.

Chief Volz says without the thermal imaging camera firefighters likely would not have been able to see the man in the smoke.

Chief Volz says the man was taken to a hospital and was speaking before he left the scene. The man’s three children weren’t home at the time.

An investigation is still underway but Chief Volz says it appears the fire started when food was left on the stove.