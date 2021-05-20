These businesses will be open on Memorial Day

ST. LOUIS – May 31 is Memorial Day. To celebrate, stores even have deals for shoppers. Offers.com released a list of retailers and stores open for the holiday.

The following business will be open on Memorial Day:

Big Lots: Open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Big Rewards shoppers will earn $10 BIG Bucks coupons for each $100 spent.
Home Depot: Regular hours — 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Kohl’s: Regular hours — 10 a.m. to 10 pm. for most stores. Kohl’s store pickup orders must be placed at least two hours before closing time.
Lowe’s: Regular hours — 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.
Macy’s: Regular Monday hours — 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.Curbside pickup closes two hours early.
Sam’s Club: Open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., according to the holiday hours on its site. Note the earlier holiday closing time (Sam’s is usually open until 8 p.m. on Mondays).
Target: Target will be open regular hours on Memorial Day, meaning you can shop in-store from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Trader Joe’s: Stores will be open regular hours (8 a.m. to 9 p.m.) for Memorial Day shoppers. Whole Foods: Open regular hours which vary by location.
Walmart: Open during regular hours on Memorial Day — hours may differ slightly by location.

Many national chains and local restaurants are open on Memorial Day. However, the ability to dine inside (and capacity restrictions) vary by area and restaurant. So check ahead of time.

Most major grocery store chains operate normal hours on Memorial Day, and you can generally expect to shop like you would on other Monday.

The following business will be closed on Memorial Day:

Costco: Costco traditionally closes on several major holidays, including Memorial Day.
Banks: Banks close on federal holidays. Memorial Day is a federal holiday.
USPS: USPS offices are closed on all major holidays, including Memorial Day.

