These St. Louis Cardinals need your votes for the All-MLB team

St. Louis Cardinals’ Tyler O’Neill, left, celebrates with Nolan Arenado, center, and Tommy Edman after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

ST. LOUIS–Now that we’ve reached the MLB offseason, the river of awards and superlative teams keeps flowing. Five St. Louis Cardinals have been designated as nominees for the third annual All-MLB teams.

For first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, third baseman Nolan Arenado and left fielder Tyler O’Neill, it’s an opportunity to further burnish 2021 Gold Glove campaigns. For Gallegos, it would cap a season that saw him solidify the back end of the bullpen after Alex Reyes’s second half struggles as closer. For Wainwright, it would be the coda for another year that saw the veteran right-hander turn back the clock as the ace of a pitching staff decimated by injuries.

In the outfield category, O’Neill faces competition from former St. Louis Cardinal Randy Arozarena, who followed up his postseason exploits in 2020 with a 2021 campaign that made him a finalist for Rookie of The Year.

Chesterfield native and Mizzou alum Max Scherzer is in the mix of candidates with Wainwright for the five starting pitching slots, while Hazelwood West alum Devin Williams is competing with Gallegos and others for the two spots for relievers.

Fans 13 and older can go to MLB.com to vote once a day until the polls close at Friday, November 19, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET. The fan vote counts for half of the overall vote, with the other half coming from a media panel.

Winners will be announced November 23.