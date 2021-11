These St. Louis holiday light displays are open in time for Thanksgiving

ST. LOUIS — It hasn’t even hit December, but people are still in the holiday spirit and are ready to celebrate. Many travel home to the St. Louis area to enjoy Thanksgiving with their family, but after the big feast, there’s still a long weekend to fill with fun. Families can turn to many holiday light displays that open either ahead of Thanksgiving or the day after.

Below is a list of light displays open on Thanksgiving weekend.

Wonderlights at World Wide Technology Raceway

November 12 – January 9

Tickets: $7 per person or $30 per car (up to seven passengers)

Tickets must be purchased in advance. No tickets will be sold on-site.

Open nightly including all holidays

Winter Wonderland at Tilles Park

November 24 – January 1

Tickets: $8 per person to walk through | $15 per family vehicle

Way of Lights – Shrine Our Lady of Snows in Belleville

November 19 – December 31

Free admission

Camel and pony rides offered for a nominal fee

Santa’s Magical Kingdom in Eureka

November 19 – January 9

Open nightly including all holidays

Tickets: $25-$40 per vehicle

U.S. Bank Wild Lights at the Zoo

November 26 – December 30

Tickets: $10-$13 per person

Garden Glow at Botanical Gardens

November 13 – January 8

Tickets: $14-$20 for ages 13 and up | $3-10 for ages 12 and under

Brewery Lights at Anheuser Busch

November 26 – December 30

Tickets: $10 per person

Holiday Lights at Grant’s Farm

November 19 – January 2

Tickets: $39-$49 per vehicle

Christmas Wonderland in Alton’s Rock Spring Park

November 26 – December 27

Suggested donation: $7 for cars and small vans | $1 per person for vehicles holding more than 10 people