These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2021

ST. LOUIS — Several major retailers are once again derailing from the tradition of being open on Thanksgiving.
In past years, some big-box stores would stay open on the holiday to give shoppers an early start to Black Friday shopping, forcing employees to work on Thanksgiving.
At least two dozen retailers have already announced they will be closed on Nov. 25 of this year, according to parade.com. They are listed below:
- Walmart
- Sam’s Club
- Target
- Costco
- Kohl’s
- Best Buy
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Foot Locker
- REI
- Simon Property Group (St. Louis Premium Outlets)
- JCPenney
- Macy’s
- Michael’s
- Marshalls
- Build-A-Bear
- PetSmart
- Home Depot
- DSW
- Home Goods
- Ace Hardware
- Aldi
- Barnes & Noble
- T.J. Maxx
- Menards
- Trader Joe’s
- Petco
- Nordstrom
- Ikea
- Ulta
- Gap
- Joann
- The Container Store
- Staples
- World Market
- Crate & Barrel
- Sears
- Neiman Marcus
- Burlington
- Under Armour
- Hobby Lobby
- La-Z-Boy Furniture