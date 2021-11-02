These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2021

ST. LOUIS — Several major retailers are once again derailing from the tradition of being open on Thanksgiving.

In past years, some big-box stores would stay open on the holiday to give shoppers an early start to Black Friday shopping, forcing employees to work on Thanksgiving.

At least two dozen retailers have already announced they will be closed on Nov. 25 of this year, according to parade.com. They are listed below:

Walmart

Sam’s Club

Target

Costco

Kohl’s

Best Buy

Bed Bath & Beyond

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Foot Locker

REI

Simon Property Group (St. Louis Premium Outlets)

JCPenney

Macy’s

Michael’s

Marshalls

Build-A-Bear

PetSmart

Home Depot

DSW

Home Goods

Ace Hardware

Aldi

Barnes & Noble

T.J. Maxx

Menards

Trader Joe’s

Petco

Nordstrom

Ikea

Ulta

Gap

Joann

The Container Store

Staples

World Market

Crate & Barrel

Sears

Neiman Marcus

Burlington

Under Armour

Hobby Lobby

La-Z-Boy Furniture