CLAYTON, Mo. - Police are working to find a bold thief who stole the cash register at the CVS Tuesday morning.

The incident happened just after 4:00 a.m. at 8101 Clayton Rd. The suspect implied to the cashier hat he had a gun and demanded money.

The man then stole the cash register and was seen leaving in a silver SUV. There are no reports of injuries.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact deputies at (314) 645-3000

