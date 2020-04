ST. PETERS, Mo. – A brazen heist at a St. Peters car dealership left shiny new cars without wheels.

Police said several tires were stolen just before 5:00 a.m. Friday morning from Ed Napleton Chrysler dealership, leaving two brand new Dodge Chargers and one Dodge Challenger up on blocks.

The suspects broke into the dealership and made off with thousands worth of rims and tires. Police are reviewing security cameras to make a positive identification of the suspects.