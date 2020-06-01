Thieves steal clothes and shoes from St. Louis Foot Locker store

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Thieves broke into a business overnight. It happened around 12:30 am at a Foot Locker store on Page Boulevard at Grand. Police say the thieves got away with clothes and shoes.
