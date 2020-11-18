Thieves target Edwardsville gun store

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – More than a dozen firearms were stolen Monday night from gun store in Edwardsville.

According to Major Michael Fillback, Edwardsville Police Department, thieves broke into Michael’s Arms and Accessories around 10 p.m.

Fillback said it appears this job took multiple people to pull off.

Michael’s Arms and Accessories has a protective film over the glass windows of the store. It looks like the thieves threw a rock or stone at the glass until they were able to break a hole in one of the windows that was big enough for a suspect to crawl in and out of the store.

The owner told FOX 2 about 15 weapons were stolen, including hand guns, rifles and shot guns.

Fillback said the owner of the store is cooperating with police, going over everything that was stolen and cataloging the gun numbers in their system. Police are also examining surveillance video from the store and surrounding businesses.