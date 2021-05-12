Think twice before syncing your phone with your car; the data it could be collecting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS– You may want to think twice before syncing your smartphone with a rental car on your next trip. It could take all the data off your phone and potentially even use it against you says Scott Schaffer of Blade Technologies.

Schaffer says when you sync your phone with the infotainment unit it asks if you want to sync contacts. He says most times, all of your data will be accessed, not just the contacts.

The infotainment units can also collect sensitive information like recent destinations, favorite locations, contact lists, text messages, Emails, pictures, and more.

However, that unit is also accessing information like when your vehicle’s lights are turned on, which doors are opened, the odometer reading, ignition cycles, speed logs, and more.

Schaffer says you should consider that information when you pair your phone with a rental car. He says especially since the infotainment unit can retain information from several past users.

A recent story by The Intercept reports the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol purchased 5 vehicle forensic kits. These kits are said to be able to gather all information stored on the vehicle, including information obtained through mobile devices paired with the infotainment system.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News