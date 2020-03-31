Third COVID-19 death reported in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A woman in her 50s is the third person to die in St. Louis County as a result of COVID-19.

According to the St. Louis County Department of Public Health, the death was reported late Monday evening.

The woman had chronic medical conditions but additional specifics were not made available.

Know your symptoms.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the county’s first positive case on March 10 after conducting its own test of the first patient.

St. Louis County is also providing a text message service for the latest coronavirus information. All you need to do to sign up is text STLOUISCOALERT to 67283.

If you are experiencing symptoms or came in contact with someone testing positive, you can contact St. Louis County Health Line at 314-615-2660. You can also call 211 for general COVID-19 questions.