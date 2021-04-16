One-third of Missourians have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– It’s been one full week since all Missourians became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and today the state is reporting 33.3% of residents have started the vaccination process.

Gov. Mike Parson says 1/3 of all Missourians have now received at least one dose of the vaccine. He says that proves that the state is making great progress in administering vaccines.

“This milestone is great news for the people of Missouri, and we will continue working hard to keep this momentum. The vaccine is safe and effective, and we encourage all eligible Missourians who have not yet received it to consider getting vaccinated,” said Gov. Parson.

The CDC shows nearly 42% of Missouri’s 18 and older population has received at least one dose.

When it comes to Missouri’s most vulnerable population, data shows 60% of those 65 and older have been fully vaccinated and 72% have received at least one dose.

If you want to receive a COVID-19 vaccine there are many locations offering walk-in appointments. Others are allowing open scheduling with no prior registration. You can find a list of those locations offering COVID vaccines here.

