Third Stimulus: what it means for Social Security recipients

ST. LOUIS–The U.S. Treasury has started sending out $1,400 payments as called for in the recently passed American Rescue Plan. What does that mean for people on Social Security?

According to the IRS, the third round of economic stimulus, known to the Treasury as “EIP3”, will be “sent to people who didn’t file a return but receive Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits (SSDI), Railroad Retirement benefits, Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or Veterans Affairs benefits. This is similar to the first and second rounds of Economic Impact Payments, often referred to as EIP1 and EIP2.”

The IRS has not confirmed an official payment date. Social Security recipients will get the payment the same way they would normally receive Social Security benefits. “For those who received EIP1 or EIP2 but don’t receive a payment via direct deposit, they will generally receive a check or, in some instances, a prepaid debit card (referred to as an “EIP Card). A payment will not be added to an existing EIP card mailed for the first or second round of stimulus payments,” the IRS says.

While the payment date for many recipients is March 17, a specific date for Social Security recipients has not been confirmed. You can check the status of your payment using the IRS Get My Payment Tool