Third suspect in fatal I-270 shooting arrested and charged with murder

Isaiah Keys

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – Another man is facing murder charges after a fatal shooting and crash on I-270 in December. St. Ann police arrested Isaiah Keys on unrelated charges on Tuesday. After an investigation revealed a connection to the crash he is now being held on a two-million-dollar bond.

Hazelwood officers were called to the area of I-170 and I-270 for a report of a crash and shots fired on December 13 at around 11:15 am. They found the body of Marvin Davis, 20, of Florissant inside a black Nissan that had crashed into a guard rail just east of Lindbergh.

The Major Case Squad was activated to investigate the crash. They were able to identify three people involved in the incident. Darrius Jones, 17, of Ferguson and Courtland Kent, 19, of O’Fallon, Missouri were placed under arrest in late December. They are facing charges for murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police were unable to find the third suspect until just a few days ago. St. Ann Police responded to a disturbance call. They Isaiah Keys into custody on unrelated charges. He was going by an alias name but investigators were able to determine his real identity. He was later interviewed and booked.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged Keys with one count of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon,

