This assistance program helps low-income families during winter weather

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – It’s been another cloudy and cold, gray day for the St. Louis region with a few flurries. Many people are basically homebound due to the pandemic, and with cold temperatures, heaters will be needed.

Spring is 71 days away. It begins on March 20th. That means winter is just settling in, and we have a while before things start to turn a corner.

Undoubtedly, we will have many more days like this and even much colder days ahead. This weather makes finding safe activities tough and many may be feeling a bit stir crazy, all cooped up at home.

Our heaters will now be needed around the clock, but with the pandemic, some are struggling to keep up on those bills.

Ameren’s cold weather rule is in effect but there is also a federally funded program available to those who need assistance.

It’s called the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and can offer help for your utility bills, both gas and electric.

“It is available right now. Customers just have to complete the application. There are funds available for that program. And the other really good thing is that you complete that application and work with that agency, the agency may identify other programs that you would qualify for,” Connie Taylor, Supervisor of Customer Advocacy at Ameren Missouri explained. “We just really want our customers to know that we are here, we know that these are some very trying times and we are together with our communities to try to keep people safe and keep their energy going.”

Taylor also wants customers to make sure their contact information (email and phone number) is updated so if Ameren has updates and information, they can get that to you.

If you need assistance this winter, visit amerenmissouri.com/energyassistance.