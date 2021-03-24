This calculator can estimate your home’s value as an Airbnb

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – How much money could your home or property make as an Airbnb? The company has a calculator that can help you estimate the earnings potential based on their experience with similar listings. Short-term rentals can bring in two to three times more than traditional properties.
All you need to do is enter your address into the “Rentalizer” tool to begin. Then the company searches an index of other neighborhood listings and adjusts for seasonal trends and occupancy projections. It also produces a report with annual revenue, average daily rate, occupancy rate, and a yearly forecast.
The calculator has many uses. Some people are just curious to know if a potential Airbnb will be profitable or if renting short-term is worth the hassle. Real estate agents are using the calculator to project income for investment properties.