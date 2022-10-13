JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – You will soon be able to play an online game online to help earn a hunting certification and complete required education courses. The lessons provide feedback on more than 50 exercises.

Missouri’s hunter education course is required for any hunter born on or after Jan. 1, 1967, unless exempt. Participants 11–15 years of age will complete the knowledge part online. They will still be required to attend an in-person skills session. Participants 16 and older can complete the entire certification online.

The cost for the new online Interactive Knowledge Course is $39.95 paid to the online course provider. The price of the online traditional knowledge course is $24.95.

Check out the learning courses at: ilearntohunt.com/.