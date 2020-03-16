This St. Louis area grocery store has special hours for older customers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A local grocery store is reserving some shopping hours for older customers. Fields Foods says that they are maintaining normal operating hours at all three of their locations. But, the Lafayette location has special hours, from 7:00 am to 8:00 am, for shoppers over 60-years-old. They say this shopping time has been, “added as a precaution for seniors during this health crisis.”

Fields Foods is limiting the number of certain items that can be purchased per visit. These items are primarily cleaning items, bottled water, and paper products. Employees will also start wearing sanitary gloves while on duty. Additional hand sanitizers will also be available for customers and employees.

More info: FieldsFoods.com