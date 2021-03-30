Thomas Edison’s ‘St. Louis tinfoil’ to be inducted into Library of Congress

ST. LOUIS– A recording made on a piece of tinfoil in St. Louis is landing in the Library of Congress’s National Recording Registry. Thomas Edison made the 78-second recording on a phonograph in St. Louis in 1878.
The Library of Congress announced the “St. Louis tinfoil is one of the 25 “audio treasures worthy of preservation for all time.” It will be inducted into the National Recording Registry.
This summer, the Museum of Innovation and Science in New York will loan “The St. Louis tinfoil” to the Missouri History Museum. It will be part of a new exhibit titled St. Louis Sound that will open on August 28.
Hear the “St. Louis tinfoil” above. It’s courtesy the Missouri Historical Society and the Museum of Innovation and Science