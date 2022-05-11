ST. LOUIS – Wednesday is the hottest day on record for St. Louis in 2022, and thousands spent their day attending outdoor events.

In Clayton, the 39th annual Parties in the Park celebration kicks off a months-long tradition with local live music, food, and networking.

“I’m going to be hot regardless, it’s the summertime right?” said Parties in the Park visitor, Curtis Whitehead.

“You won’t even notice it once you’re hanging out with your friends,” said Clayton Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Ellen Gale.

Parties in the Park, the longest-running happy hour event in St. Louis, will repeat every second Wednesday of the month until September.

“It creates vibrancy in the community,” said Gale. “It brings people together, especially after the pandemic it’s so important that we can be out together.”

People also braved the heat over at the Missouri Botanical Gardens, which hosted its last Flower Hour of the spring season. The 90-degree temperatures ushered in early summerlike conditions.

“It’s so hot outside, but looking at the flowers makes you cool down, and the drinks are so nice,” said Flower Hour Visitor, Shwetta Tiwaii.

One of the last to bloom, the Iris Garden was getting its spotlight with every picture and visitor.

“We’re sad to see that come to a close, but we’re so happy to start summer and look forward to our summer events and some of those beautiful summer blooms like our water lilies,” said Missouri Botanical Gardens Spokesperson, Catherine Martin.

As the sun finally started to set Wednesday, thousands cooled down just across St. Louis County. The first “Streets of St. Charles” concert began Wednesday with some much-needed shade.

“It’s a big happy hour because no matter what the band is, no matter what the weather, people come out and have a good time,” said Streets of St. Charles Marketing Coordinator, Alyssa Housska.

Wednesday is the first of many hot nights to come, but visitors all around the St. Louis area say it’s all worth it. Thursday presents another chance of record-breaking temperatures in the region.