Thousands to walk off job to protest racial inequality

Church parishioners sit apart at a prayer vigil for racial justice at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Seattle. The vigil follows ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

ST. LOUIS – Organizers of a national workers strike say tens of thousands are set to walk off the job Monday morning in more than two dozen U.S. cities, to protest systemic racism and economic inequality that has only worsened during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives,” essential workers such as nursing home employees, janitors and delivery men and women will join fast-food, ride-share, and airport workers in events targeting corporations and government leaders.

Major actions are expected in New York City, Chicago, Minneapolis, St. Louis and Los Angeles.