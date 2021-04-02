Three arrested and baby recovered after Fort Belle Fontaine police chase

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – An Edmundson Police officer driving into Fort Belle Fontaine near Spanish Lake at around 9:00 am today when his cruiser was struck by another vehicle. That car was trying to pass the officer because someone in another vehicle was in pursuit and firing gunshots. Some of the bullets hit the officer’s vehicle.

The vehicle with people shooting from it then did a U-turn to flee the area. That is when the Edmundson officer initiated a police chase. It ended shortly in the 12600 block of Spanish Pond when the vehicle came to a stop. Three adults, two men, and one woman were placed under arrest. A gun was taken into evidence.

A child, around 11-months-old, was also in the vehicle. Police say that the baby was not hurt during the incident.

The officer was not injured and he did not fire his weapon during the incident. The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is now leading the active investigation.

Call St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210 if you have any information about this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.