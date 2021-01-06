Three business groups call for President Trump’s removal ‘to preserve democracy’

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 31: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as Jay Timmons, president and CEO of the National Association of Manufacturers, looks on during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House March 31, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump signed two executive orders today that aim to boost U.S. manufacturing by addressing foreign trade. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

Three business groups are calling for the attack on the nation’s Capitol to end and for a peaceful transition of power, with one telling President Donald Trump’s Cabinet to consider ousting him.

National Association of Manufacturers CEO Jay Timmons said in a statement Wednesday that Vice President Mike Pence should consider working with the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment “to preserve democracy.”

The 25th Amendment says the vice president and a majority of principal officers of executive departments “or of such other body as Congress” may provide a declaration to Congress that the president “is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.” At that point, the vice president would assume the powers of acting president.

Timmons says, “The outgoing president incited violence in an attempt to retain power, and any elected leader defending him is violating their oath to the Constitution and rejecting democracy in favor of anarchy.” Trump will be replaced by Democratic President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20.

Business Roundtable, which represents some of the most powerful companies in America including Walmart, Apple, Starbucks and General Electric, called on Trump and other officials to bring the protests to an end. Also, The CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which represents large and small companies, urged officials to clear the Capitol and for Congress to approve the results of the presidential election won by Biden.